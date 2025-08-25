All-Star Slugger Reveals Brewers Got Close To Summer Trade
The Milwaukee Brewers weren't messing around as the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline approached.
Milwaukee swung a few deals, with the biggest being acquiring Shelby Miller andf sending Nestor Cortes away. In the aftermath of the deadline, some wondered why the Brewers didn't land a slugger to specifically help out in the middle of the lineup. Well, it sounds like it wasn't from a lack of trying.
One guy linked to the Brewers was former Baltimore Orioles All-Star Ryan O'Hearn. For a few weeks, his name was thrown around with Milwaukee. He even shared with The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal that the Brewers were one of four teams he thought he was going to and even got texts from members of the Brewers, including DL Hall.
The Brewers tried to bring an All-Star to town
"O’Hearn thought he would be traded to one of four teams — Boston, Milwaukee, Texas, or Houston," Rosenthal said. "He actually asked Orioles GM Mike Elias if he could be sent to one of the Texas teams so he could be closer to his home in Dallas, but knew his request carried only so much weight.
"'Which I get,' O’Hearn said. 'He’s got to do his job.' O’Hearn said lefty DL Hall and other players with the Brewers texted him, saying, 'Hey, we put in a good offer for you.' So, on the eve of the deadline, he chose to remain in Baltimore rather than fly with the Orioles to Chicago. Right-hander Charlie Morton, who ultimately was traded to Detroit, also stayed back."
Ultimately, the Brewers didn't get a deal done to get O'Hearn. Instead, the San Diego Padres were able to get a deal done with Baltimore. San Diego had an odd trade deadline, to say the least, including trading one of the top overall prospects in baseball away in shortstop Leo De Vries.
The Brewers could've used O'Hearn, but they have made due just fine ever since. Milwaukee is the best team in baseball and is going to get a boost at some point with Rhys Hoskins working his way back.
