Brewers Ace Freddy Peralta Predicted For Historic Feat
The Milwaukee Brewers are the top team in baseball and it's hard to pinpoint exaclty who the team's biggest most valuable player is.
That is because the Brewers have gotten significant contributions up and down the roster this year. There isn't one guy completely leading the charge, this team is moved by the sum of its parts. But, if you had to pick one guy to be the team's MVP, there's a real argument that it would be Freddy Peralta.
Peralta has been the team's most dependable starter with great numbers, but also injury-wise. As the team has navigated injuries, Peralta has taken the mound every fifth day. There was a time early on when he was the only healthy starter for the team as well. Or, at least, expected starter heading into the season.
The 29-year-old has responded with the best season of his big league career so far. He has a 2.68 ERA in a league-leading 27 starts to go along with a 160-to-57 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 147 2/3 innings pitched. He's leading the league with 15 wins as well, which already is a new career best.
Brewers ace Freddy Peralta has a shot at history down the stretch
As we get to this point in year one topic that gets brought up is whether or not there will be any 20-game winners across baseball. There was a time when this was a somewhat common feat, but not any longer. Peralta is the only player with 15 wins right now and has an outside shot at the milestone. Will Peralta get it? ESPN's David Schoenfield predicted he will do just enough to reach the threshold.
"I'll say yes," Schoenfield said. "Though we always complain about the lack of 20-game winners, we had one in 2023, one in 2022, one in 2021, two in 2019, two in 2018, three in 2016, two in 2015 and three in 2014. Yes, it's becoming rarer, but we usually get at least one. So here's hoping Peralta is the one."
This is a prediction, but shows the perception around Peralta, and the team as a whole right now. All in all, Peralta has an uphill climb to 20 wins, but if anyone can do it, it would be him.
