Insider Claims It's 'Entirely Possible' Brewers Trade Two-Time Star
There will be some big-name players on the move this offseason across Major League Baseball.
Free agency is obviously the most likely way for stars to switch teams. There will be plenty of players on the move, with top-tier free agents like Juan Soto, Corbin Burnes, and Teoscar Hernández available.
The trade market also will start to heat up as free agency picks up. As teams start to miss out on preferred free agents, some will turn to the trade market. This is the case every year. It's December so we could see big moves at really any moment. Plus, with the Winter Meetings just around the corner, the offseason action finally is going to pick up.
MLB.com's Mark Feinsand made a list of a "potential trade candidate" from each team with the offseason starting to heat up. He mentioned Milwaukee Brewers star Devin Williams as a possible trade chip and said it's "entirely possible" that he ends up getting moved.
"Brewers: Devin Williams, (right-handed pitcher)," Williams said. "Williams is arbitration-eligible for his final year before free agency, and given the Brewers’ annual payroll situation, it’s entirely possible that Milwaukee will look to move the All-Star closer this winter. Trevor Megill proved he could fill the closer’s role during Williams’ lengthy IL stint last season, so using Williams to fill other areas of need might be the Brewers’ best play."
Williams is a two-time All-Star and is estimated to make $8.4 million in 2025. Any team looking for bullpen help should be all over him. He has a 1.83 career ERA in six seasons and will be inexpensive in 2025.
Some of the top bullpen options available in free agency are Tanner Scott, Jeff Hoffman, Carlos Estévez, and Kenley Jansen. Once some of these guys start to sign elsewhere, maybe teams will start calling Milwaukee.
