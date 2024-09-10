Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Astros Surprisingly Listed As Possible Suitor For Brewers' $216 Million Star

Will the Brewers land the star slugger to Houston?

Will the Milwaukee Brewers lose one of their most productive hitters this upcoming offseason?

That is a decision that the team will have to make after the season. Milwaukee star shortstop Willy Adames is in line to hit free agency and the timing couldn't be more perfect for him. Adames is having a career-year and has 30 home runs and a league-leading 101 RBIs in 143 games played.

Adames is just 29 years old and because of this, he is projected to receive a deal for around eight years and $216 million by Spotrac.

Milwaukee certainly could use him for the foreseeable future but it will have competition for his services. Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller even mentioned the Houston Astros as a possible suitor for Adames.

"And if (Alex Bregman) doesn't sign it with Houston, where do the Astros turn," Miller asked. "Eugenio Suárez on a short-term deal? Give Zach Dezenzo another shot after he struggled in recent weeks and got sent back down to Triple-A?

"Maybe they swing big for Willy Adames on a nine-figure deal and hope that either he or Jeremy Peña can slide effortlessly from short to third? Or, instead of worrying about third base, throw their hat in the ring for Pete Alonso to at least make sure one of their corner infielders can provide some serious offense?"

Adames is one of the top shortstops in baseball and certainly will be paid like it this winter.

