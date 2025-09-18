Bleacher Report Reveals Brewers' 'Dream Trade' This Year
The Milwaukee Brewers have been one of the best teams in baseball for most of the season, though they've returned to earth over the last few weeks. Milwaukee has struggled a bit down the stretch, which is a major concern as the postseason draws closer.
Either way, the Brewers' roster is loaded with talent. They have one of the best pitching staffs in baseball, backed by an incredible bullpen and a solid lineup. But there are still holes on the roster.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller recently expressed concern for the Brewers at shortstop, suggesting Milwaukee would make a trade to replace Joey Ortiz if it were possible at this stage of the season.
Brewers need infield help going forward as shortstop hole grows
"For Joey Ortiz, it has been a tale of three seasons. During Milwaukee's 24-26 start, he was batting .170 with a putrid .441 OPS. Not only was it awful compared to his .726 mark from last year, but it was a travesty compared to the 32 home runs the Brewers got out of shortstop Willy Adames in 2024," Miller wrote. "While Milwaukee went 54-18 over the next three months, however, Ortiz was back to his old self, batting .273 with a .730 OPS. That isn't to say he was the reason the Brewers turned things around, but he was at least no longer the singular scapegoat for their offensive woes.
"But as the Brewers have gone a pedestrian 14-15 over the past month, Ortiz has vanished once again. Not only did he miss 10 games with a hamstring injury, but he's both hitting and slugging .189 dating back to August 17. He hasn't homered since July 19, and he hasn't even managed an extra base hit in his last 22 games played."
There are times when Ortiz looks like the next franchise shortstop in Milwaukee, and there are times when he looks like one of the worst players on the field.
The Brewers likely should have added to their infield at the trade deadline, which is why Miller suggests their "dream trade" would be for a shortstop.
However, the Brewers will need to find another potential franchise shortstop in the offseason. There's a chance they look to free agency or the trade market to fill this massive roster hole.
