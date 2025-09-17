Brewers Fans Will Love What This Latest Prediction Says For Their Team
The Milwaukee Brewers have been the best team in baseball, which might come as a surprise to a lot of people. The Brewers lost a lot of talent in the offseason and replaced it with under-the-radar players like Isaac Collins, Trevor Megill, and Caleb Durbin.
The Brewers have dominated the National League, likely earning the best record in baseball if they can finish the season strong. They've gotten here because of their collective dominance rather than the performance of a few players.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic recently predicted that Brewers manager Pat Murphy would win the National League Manager of the Year award, beating out Miami Marlins manager Clayton McCullough and Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.
Pat Murphy favored to win NL Manager of the Year award
"Murphy is going to win the NL Manager of the Year for the great job he’s done with his Brewers team that presently has the best record in baseball," Bowden wrote. "He’s done an excellent job developing Milwaukee’s best young players and certainly got the most out of this year’s acquisitions, which include right-hander Quinn Priester and first baseman/designated hitter Andrew Vaughn. He instills confidence in his players and seems to always know when to motivate and when to discipline."
Nobody has done more with less quite like Murphy. Despite losing players like Josh Hader, Corbin Burnes, Devin Williams, and Willy Adames over the last few years, the Brewers have remained a powerhouse at the top of the league.
Roberts has a team worth well over a billion dollars. Murphy has the scraps left over from the front office trading away the team's best players. Still, Murphy and the Brewers have the better record.
Typically, this award is given to the team with the best record in the league, which fits Murphy. But Murphy would deserve the award if he had led the Brewers to the No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the NL, too.
Murphy's real test is going to be how he can manage the team in the postseason. Milwaukee needs to avoid collapsing when it matters the most.
