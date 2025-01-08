Blue Jays $33 Million Star Surprisingly Floated As Fit For Brewers
The Milwaukee Brewers are a team that worth watching throughout the rest of the offseason.
Pitchers and catchers will start to report to Spring Training in February. There isn't much time left for the Brewers to make moves before Spring Training gets here. While this is the case, the Brewers have enough right now to at least compete for the National League Central title.
There's still some time left to make another addition or two and FanSided's David Gasper put together a hypothetical list of four possible options. One player he surprisingly mentioned was Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette.
"This may be the pipe dream but rumors have been numerous concerning Bo Bichette's availability on the trade market," Gasper said. "The Blue Jays know they will not sign Bichette long-term as he enters his final season of team control. They have tried to bolster their roster for one final run in 2025 but have had no luck in getting free agents to sign with them, which may force them to begin their teardown and get maximum return...
"Bichette can play shortstop, keeping Joey Ortiz over at third base for one more year. He's due $17.5MM this year. While high for the Brewers, it's not an unreasonable amount given the production he generally puts up and it's much more tolerable on a one-year deal while most of the Brewers young core is still in their pre-arbitration years. Because Bichette is coming off a down year and only has one year of team control remaining, the Blue Jays will have to sell low on his value. The Brewers do have the prospect capital to afford Bichette to upgrade their infield."
Landing someone of Bichette's caliber is a fun thought. He's a 26-year-old two-time All-Star who has led the American League in hits twice. He has one year left on his three-year, $33 million deal with Toronto and there doesn't seem like there's a chance he's going to sign another deal there.
Bichette would be a seamless replacement for Willy Adames, but a deal shouldn't be considered more than a pipe dream as Gasper mentioned. It's a fun thought, but the Brewers haven't shown any indication that they will make a blockbuster addition this offseason yet.
