Blue Jays $33M Superstar Called Option To Replace Brewers' Willy Adames
Will the Milwaukee Brewers end up losing star slugger Willy Adames this offseason?
It certainly seems like a strong possibility at this point.
Adames is going to land a massive deal this winter, and it's unclear if the Brewers will be willing to pay him what others will on the open market. Milwaukee certainly should do everything that it can to keep him around. Adames is one of the best offensive shortstops in baseball and clubbed 32 home runs last season and also drove in 112 runs.
If the Brewers were to lose Adames, they will have a big hole in the infield to fill. One player who was suggested as an option to replace Adames is Toronto Blue Jays star Bo Bichette by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
"On the trade market, the retooling Cardinals have a fascinating option in all-world defender Nolan Arenado, but would they deal within the division? Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette and (New York Mets) third baseman Brett Baty have also appeared in trade rumors," McCalvy said. "The Brewers could make any of those players fit."
Bichette has been mentioned in trade rumors, although it doesn't seem like he is going to end up being moved unless the Blue Jays are blown away by a deal. This is a good idea as Bichette is a superstar in his own right and is much cheaper than Adames. But, it's unclear if the Blue Jays are open to a move like this.
