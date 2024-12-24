Blue Jays Linked To Ex-Brewers Star To Help Keep Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
The Toronto Blue Jays are in a tough spot.
Toronto is coming off a last-place finish in the American League East and has not only one superstar hitting free agency after the 2025 season but two. Both Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette are set to hit free agency once the 2025 season ends and that has led to some trade chatter.
It has been reported that the Blue Jays and Guerrero have discussed an extension, but clearly nothing has gotten done to this point. The Blue Jays also tried to get both Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto but neither pursuit worked out.
Now, the Blue Jays either need to add to the team to improve from their last-place finish while handing out massive extensions, or blow up the roster and rebuild.
It's not shocking that they would want to keep Guerrero and they also have been linked to other stars as well, including former Milwaukee Brewers ace Corbin Burnes. It seems like the Blue Jays want to keep this roster together.
Adding Burnes would be a good way to help with that and Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly listed the Blue Jays as No. 2 on his list of top landing spots for the All-Star while citing a move as a way to keep Guerrero around.
"One way to convince Guerrero to stay might be to sign another star to a long-term contract, and Burnes would fit that bill," Kelly said. "He could headline Toronto's rotation, which also includes Kevin Gausman, Bowden Francis, José Berríos and Chris Bassitt. That would be a very loaded rotation, perhaps so deep that the Blue Jays could move either Gausman or Bassitt for another piece(s) to help their roster in 2025.
"The Blue Jays got to watch Burnes in their division for a season, and signing him would not only help them to improve their roster in 2025 but also weaken one of the teams they are chasing in the AL East."
Burnes is going to land a massive deal this offseason no matter who it is with. The Brewers made the right move trading him rather than losing him for nothing.
