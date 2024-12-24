Brewers Should Sign Predicted $5 Million Pitcher With 2.65 ERA
The Milwaukee Brewers may not be in the market for a massive splash, but there are players still out there that can help the team replicate its 2024 success.
Milwaukee won 93 games in 2024 and was the National League Central champions. Even with Devin Williams and Willy Adames calling other places home in 2025, the Brewers still have what it takes to make some noise in the division.
They still should consider adding and one player they should take a long look at is former Philadelphia Phillies and Detroit Tigers pitcher Spencer Turnbull.
Turnbull began his career fully as a starting pitcher. He spent the first five seasons of his career as a full-time starter, but also dealt with a lot of injuries.
In 2024, he appeared in 17 games with the Phillies but they weren't all starts. He made seven starts on the season and finished the season with a 2.65 ERA. Clearly, 17 games is a small sample size. But, it was one of the best seasons of his career.
He's available now in free agency and the Brewers should go get him. Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter predicted he will get a one-year, $5 million deal.
"Contract Prediction: one year, $5 million," Reuter said. "An injury to Taijuan Walker last spring opened the door for Spencer Turnbull to start the year in the Phillies rotation after he signed a one-year, $2 million deal during the offseason, and he responded by posting a 1.67 ERA in 32.1 innings over six starts.
"Despite that performance, he was moved back into a long relief role once Walker returned to action, and he suffered a lat strain at the end of June that ended up sidelining him for the remainder of the year."
The Brewers have been very good at developing pitchers. Whether they would want him in the rotation or the bullpen, the Brewers should take a chance on him.
