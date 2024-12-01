Blue Jays Predicted To Sign Ex-Brewers Star In Blockbuster Shakeup
The Toronto Blue Jays were one of the more disappointing teams in 2024.
Toronto won 89 games in 2023 and finished in third place in the American League East behind the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees. With players like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette still on the roster, the Blue Jays were expected to be among the best teams in the American League again.
That didn't happen, and Toronto won just 74 games and finished in last place in the American League East.
There has been a lot of chatter about Toronto this offseason so far as it has money to spend and has been in hot pursuit of New York Yankees star Juan Soto. But, it would be pretty surprising if the Blue Jays ended up landing him.
They need to make a splash this winter clearly to get the organization back on track, and The Athletic's Andy McCullough predicted that they will end up signing former Milwaukee Brewers star Corbin Burnes.
"Corbin Burnes, (right-handed pitcher)," McCullough said. "If the Blue Jays are serious about Soto, they should be serious about Burnes, another star represented by Scott Boras. Burnes will likely command the longest deal of all the top starters, but he also presents the longest track record of sustained success.
"Burnes could anchor Toronto’s rotation in 2025 and beyond. Chris Bassitt can enter free agency after this season. Kevin Gausman can do the same after 2026. And José Berríos could opt out of his contract after 2026, too."
Toronto clearly has money to burn if it is pursuing Soto. If he signs elsewhere, maybe it could send some of that money Burnes' way.
