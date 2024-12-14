Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Blue Jays Signing 29-Year-Old Ex-Brewers Starter, Per Insider

Toronto is taking a chance on the former Brewers starting pitcher

Patrick McAvoy

Jul 26, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; A Toronto Blue Jays hat and glove outside of the dugout during a game against the Texas Rangers at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
Jul 26, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; A Toronto Blue Jays hat and glove outside of the dugout during a game against the Texas Rangers at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
One former member of the Milwaukee Brewers reportedly has found a new home.

It has been a busy offseason so far over in Milwaukee. The Brewers pulled off a blockbuster trade on Friday that sent two-time All-Star Devin Williams to the New York Yankees in exchange for Nestor Cortes and Caleb Durbin.

On the same day, a former member of the Brewers reportedly landed a new deal. Former Brewers pitcher Eric Lauer reportedly landed a non-roster invite minor league deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

"(Left-handed pitcher) Eric Lauer has an NRI deal with the Blue Jays, per sources," Feinsand said.

Lauer was selected in the first round of the 2016 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft by the San Diego Padres. He eventually made his big league debut in 2018 with San Diego and spent the first two seasons of his career in the majors with the club.

He joined the Brewers ahead of the 2020 campaign and spent four seasons at the big league level in Milwaukee. Over that stretch, he logged a 4.22 ERA across 67 total appearances -- including 60 starts. He logged an ERA under 4.00 in both 2022 and 2021. In 2021, he had a 3.19 ERA across 24 outings. Lauer followed it up with a 3.69 ERA in 2022 in 29 starts.

Hopefully, he is able to find success with Toronto. He hasn't appeared in a big league game since 2023. Maybe 2025 could be his year.

Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University.

