Blue Jays Urged To Give Ex-Brewers All-Star Projected $247 Million Deal
One former Milwaukee Brewers superstar certainly will cash in this winter and it is just a matter of when.
Free agency heated up during the 2024 Major League Baseball Winter Meetings but things have slowed down in a big way since. The trade market has been hot with both Devin Williams and Kyle Tucker dealt, but free agency has cooled.
Former Brewers star Corbin Burnes surprisingly is out there, but he should land a large deal in the near future. The Athletic's Jim Bowden made a list of six suggestions for "would-be contenders" and urged the Toronto Blue Jays to sign Burnes to a projected nine-year, $247 deal.
"In addition, they should sign Burnes to a nine-year, $247 million contract to head their rotation," Bowden said. "If the Blue Jays could afford to make massive free-agent offers to the likes of Shohei Ohtani last year and Juan Soto this year, why not pivot and add Burnes and (Alex Bregman)? It would go a long way in making Toronto a contender in 2025 and beyond."
A deal of that nature would be massive, but it does seem fair. Max Fried got $218 million from the New York Yankees and Burnes is better and a little younger. Toronto clearly has money to spend if it pursued both Soto and Shohei Ohtani. Could the Blue Jays' next hot pursuit be for Burnes? It would make sense. It's unclear where he will go, but the former Brewers star should have a great winter.
