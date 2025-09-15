Bob Uecker's Playoff Message To Brewers Is Best Moment Of MLB Season So Far
If you needed any more proof that baseball is the greatest sport ever created, look no further than the Milwaukee Brewers' playoff-clinching celebration this past weekend.
With a win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday, the Brewers became the first team in Major League Baseball to clinch a playoff berth. They've been the most impressive team in the sport all summer, and are the only team with at least 90 wins entering play on Monday.
In victory, the Brewers knew they had to celebrate the life of departed franchise icon Bob Uecker, the team's longtime broadcaster and former catcher, who passed away at the age of 90 during the offseason. And somehow, Uecker found a way to celebrate them too.
Bob Uecker's letter to Brewers
Uecker died in January, but beforehand, he wrote a letter to read to the Brewers when they clinched a postseason berth this season, delivered to owner Mark Attanasio. Manager Pat Murphy read it to the ballclub before making a toast to their shared accomplishment, and it's a perfect representation of everything that was great about Ueck.
The full text of the letter is below. It's nearly impossible to get through without shedding a tear.
“Howdy boys, never a doubt you would get this invitation. You did it by believing. Really miss you guys and I wish I was there. Things are good. The God Almighty picked me to be on this team up here, albeit I'm the third catcher. It’s a great league, no day games after night games. No shadows, but you got all the sticky you need to have up here.
"Told the big guy about you guys. Play hard every night. Not afraid to play for each other. He’s obviously very interested with the group with this uncommon goodness. I know you guys don’t really need me, but I’ll tell you guys … I’ll be on the headset every night watching. And don’t forget to take it all in, enjoy, and keep it light, believe in each other.”
Uecker was in the clubhouse with the Brewers when they celebrated a division title last September. It's only fitting that he was there with them again to deliver the most poignant message they could receive.
Is there another letter waiting for the Brewers if and when they win the World Series? That's a question everyone involved with the team would love to have answered.
More MLB: Brewers Could Trade Ace Freddy Peralta At End Of Season: Insider