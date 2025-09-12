Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers Could Trade Ace Freddy Peralta At End Of Season: Insider

The move every Brewers fan dreads, secretly or not

Sep 7, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) throws in the outfield before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Brewers aren't really going to trade another beloved star... are they?

It's become a somewhat unceremonious tradition for the Brewers to cash in on their All-Stars as trade chips before they enter the final year on their contracts. They did it with closer Josh Hader in 2022, ace Corbin Burnes in 2024, and closer Devin Williams this past offseason.

Heading into the winter, it's two-time All-Star starting pitcher Freddy Peralta who will rightfully garner attention. And one insider indicated that the odds of Peralta being dealt before the final year of his contract plays out are somewhat significant.

Peralta's trade possibility spelled out by insider

Sep 4, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) reacts after striking out Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm (not pictured) with the bases loaded in the fourth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

On Friday, Robert Murray of FanSided hinted that there is a realistic chance the Brewers could trade Peralta if they are unable to work out an extension with the 29-year-old, who has a club option for $8 million next season that is a lock to be exercised.

"Brewers president of baseball operations Matt Arnold will have to make a decision on what to do with Peralta: try to extend him, hold onto him, or explore the trade market after the regular season," Murray wrote.

"The list of teams that could be interested in Peralta would be massive. Any contending team would be interested. Look at the New York Mets, who have former Brewers executive David Stearns running the front office. They have a massive need for another arm, especially a difference-maker. You have to imagine they’d check in."

New York Post insider Jon Heyman reported in June that Peralta tried -- unsuccessfully -- to broker an extension to stay in Milwaukee, which Murray indicated could mean that the Brewers don't have the budget to meet his demands.

"Having known Peralta and being around him in Milwaukee, (it's) unsurprising he wants to stay. He loves the organization and they love him," Murray added.

"We’ll see if an extension gets done. But until it does, other teams are going to be calling the Brewers about Peralta. And if history is any indication, there’s a chance he plays elsewhere in 2026 ahead of a contract year."

Not a single Brewers fan wants to see Peralta leave in the middle of his prime. But all should start at least bracing for the possibility.

