Brandon Woodruff Next Rehab Step Revealed For Brewers
The Milwaukee Brewers have had some bad luck this season when it has come to All-Star Brandon Woodruff.
Woodruff missed the entire 2024 Major League Baseball season with a shoulder injury. The Brewers have had high expectations for him this season. He returned to the mound in Spring Training and was worked along slowly. He eventually began a minor league rehab stint and just when it seemed like he was going to return to the majors for the first time since 2023 an ankle injury delayed him.
He returned to the minors for his second rehab stint of the season but was struck by a comebacker on his elbow that delayed his return to the big leagues once again.
Now, Woodruff returned to the mound on Sunday for a bullpen session. MLB.com's Ryan Herrera shared the next steps for the Brewers All-Star.
"For his next step, Woodruff will stay in Milwaukee while the team goes to Chicago to face the Cubs at Wrigley Field, and he’ll throw an up-down bullpen session of 40 pitches, simulating two innings, he said -- either Wednesday or Thursday. Then comes the next step," Herrera said. "'I'll do the up-down here,' Woodruff said. 'And then -- I'm not sure on the schedule, but I believe it's whenever they come back -- we'll possibly do an outing here, kind of like a live and then simulate a game. And then I'll get out and go pitch again. Tentatively, I think that's what it's looking like.'
"When he does go back out on a Minor League rehab assignment, Woodruff hopes to throw around 60 pitches in his first outing and then 75-80 in his second. If all goes well, that might be enough for him to be ready to return to Major League action."
