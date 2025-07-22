Brandon Woodruff Update: Why Ace Was Pulled At 62 Pitches
The Milwaukee Brewers are the hottest team in baseball right now and kept the good times going on Monday.
Fresh off of a three-game sweep over the Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee started off its three-game set against the Seattle Mariners with a 6-0 win. In the game, Brandon Woodruff was dominant once again. He went six innings and allowed just two base hits and struck out five batters.
While this is the case, he was pulled after just 62 pitches. After the game, MLB.com's Adam McCalvy shared that it was a precaution due to a calf cramp.
"The Brewers are calling it a day for Brandon Woodruff after 62 pitches in six innings. It's his third start back from the shoulder injury," McCalvy said. "Brandon Woodruff had a calf cramp late in his outing and the Brewers opted to play it safe, Pat Murphy said."
Woodruff also shared after the game that it was a "non-issue."
Nothing to worry about, Brewers fans. Milwaukee is the hottest team in baseball and it doesn't hurt that Woodruff has pitched to a 1.65 ERA in three starts since returning from his brutal shoulder injury that knocked him out for the 2024 season -- as well as the other setbacks this season. This Brewers team already has outperformed expectations and is the talk of the league right now. Getting an ace like Woodruff back certainly doesn't hurt. It was nerve-wracking to see him come out early on Monday, but everything is alright.
