Braves Among Best Fits To Sign Brewers' Superstar As Big Move Of Winter
The Milwaukee Brewers lineup could look different in 2025 despite a successful 2024 Major League Baseball regular season.
Milwaukee currently holds the top spot in the National League Central and very well could make some noise in the fall and make a deep playoff run. The Brewers have the tools needed to possibly make a run to the World Series but afterward is when tough decisions will need to be made.
Brewers star shortstop Willy Adames is going to hit free agency and get paid very well as one of the top-hitting shortstops in the game. It's unclear where he will land, but FanSided's Robert Murray mentioned the Atlanta Braves as a possible fit.
"The Atlanta Braves are a team that could be a strong fit for Adames, especially with long-term questions at shortstop," Murray said. "Braves executive Alex Anthopoulos is as aggressive as any general manager in baseball when it comes to players he 1) loves and 2) would fill a need. Adames is an emerging star player who has drawn rave reviews for his impact on the Brewers’ clubhouse - and that’s something that Anthopoulos is on the record in saying that he values.
"It’s unclear if Anthopoulos would pony up the $150-200 million it would take to sign Adames. But it’s easy to see Adames seamlessly fitting into the Braves’ locker room and becoming one of the teams’ most important players – and it’s surely something that the front office should, and will consider, ahead of free agency."
Will the star slugger be back in Milwaukee in 2025? At this point, it seems unlikely.
