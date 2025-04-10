Braves Urged To Fix 'Clear Need' With Brewers $8 Million Hurler
The Milwaukee Brewers' starting rotation has been decimated by injuries so far this season but it has added more depth to help in the meantime.
Milwaukee entered the 2025 season already with some pitching questions. When healthy, the club has Freddy Peralta, Brandon Woodruff, José Quintana, Nestor Cortes, Tobias Myers, and Aaron Civale. That doesn't even include Quinn Priester who recently was acquired from the Boston Red Sox. the depth has been tested early and the club isn't close to having to make a tough decision involving a starter yet.
Peralta and Priester are the only two of these starters who actually are healthy and with the team. Quintana and Woodruff are healthy, but are building up elsewhere. Quintana is closer to the majors than Woodruff.
When the day eventually comes that the club is closer to full health, could the team look to part ways with any of these guys? It wouldn't be the craziest thing with seven capable starters. Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller took a look at 10 teams' "clear needs" and made suggestions for potential trade candidates to help. For the Atlanta Braves, they noted that starting pitching is needed and floated Civale as a solution.
"Potential Solutions: Nick Martinez, Andrew Heaney, Aaron Civale," Miller said. "As ever, there will be plenty of rotational options available ahead of the deadline. The big question with Atlanta is whether it has either the budget or the prospects necessary to make a gigantic swing for a Sandy Alcantara, Freddy Peralta or Luis Castillo.
"Most likely, the team will be aiming a bit lower for a No. 3/4 starter type of rental, but we'll see how desperate it becomes over the next few months."
This isn't the most shocking idea in the world. Civale is making $8 million this year and this hypothetcal idea would be a way for the team to cut costs without sacrificing much thanks to the depth provided by the recent Priester addition. If he impresses with the team, it would make a deal a lot easier.
More MLB: Brewers-Red Sox Surprising Trade Idea Involves 2-Time All-Star