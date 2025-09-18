Breaking Down The Meteoric Rise Of Brewers Phenom Jesús Made
The Milwaukee Brewers have one of the brightest prospects in baseball, but unfortunately fans are going to have to wait to see him in the big leagues.
Brewers No. 1 prospect Jesús Made has had a 2025 season for the ages. He had a meteoric rise before the season in prospect rankings around the league but didn't just live up to expectations, but surpassed them.
Made currently is with the Double-A Biloxi Shuckers after a fast rise through the team's farm system. He began the season down in Class-A, made a stop in High-A, and now is in Double-A, just two steps away from the big leagues at 18 years old.
Made isn't even going to turn 19 years old until May 8th next season.
Let's take a look at how he has fared this year:
The Brewers have a star in Jesús Made
Made has played in 115 total games this year across the three levels and is slashing .285/.379/.413 with six home runs, 61 RBIs, 47 stolen bases, 28 doubles, six triples, and 81 runs scored. He began the season with the Class-A Carolina Mudcats. He played 83 games over there, the most he played with any team this year. Down in Class-A, he slashed .267/.373/.388 with four home runs, 46 RBIs and 40 stolen bases.
The young infielder was then promoted to High-A. In 27 games, he slashed .343/.415/.500 with two home runs, 12 RBIs, five stolen bases, seven doubles, two triples, and 20 runs scored.
Now, he's in Double-A. In five games played, he has a .261/.292/.348 slash line with three RBIs, two stolen bases, one triple, and six runs scored.
All in all, Made has had a phenomenal season and it's not shocking that he's the team's top prospect. This is just the beginning for him as well. He's just 18 years old. If things continue to trend in the direction they have, we will most likely see him in the majors in 2027. It would be a surprise to see him next year at his age, but who knows? This kid is special.
More MLB: Brewers’ Magic Number Dropping Despite Cubs Winning Streak