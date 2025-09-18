Brewers’ Magic Number Dropping Despite Cubs Winning Streak
The Chicago Cubs are riding a four-game winning streak right now, but it seems to be too little, too late.
The Milwaukee Brewers have a 93-59 record right now after beating the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday, 9-2. The Brewers have won two games in a row against the Angels and will go for the sweep on Thursday evening before beginning a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday.
The Cubs have an 88-64 record themselves and have clinched a playoff berth, but the Brewers are just doing everything possible right now to win the division. Milwaukee has shrunk its magic number to win the division down to six, as shared on social media by Adam McCalvy of MLB.com and the "Brewers Magic Number" X account.
The Milwaukee Brewers are closing in on the top spot
"Brandon Woodruff made the cutter the centerpiece of his five sharp innings, Sal Frelick hit a big three-run homer and Blake Perkins tied his career high with five RBIs in a 9-2 win over the Angels," McCalvy said. "Brewers' magic number to clinch the Central: Six."
The Brewers and Cubs have gone at it all season to this point. The Cubs haven't made it easy for the Brewers, but Milwaukee has been able to maintain its lead for its bitter rival. The Cubs are five games behind the Brewers right now. Milwaukee has 10 games left. Technically, the Cubs could close the gap, but that is very unlikely barring a sudden collapse from the Brewers. At this point, that doesn't seem likely.
The Brewers look like they are going to be National League Central champions once again and then have a shot at making a run. Milwaukee is close to clinching a first-round bye, which would mean either the No. 1 or No. 2 seed in general in the National League. All in all, things are going the Brewers' way right now and is showing no signs of slowing down. Despite all of the injuries that have popped up, the Brewers have found a way through.
