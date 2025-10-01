Breakout Brewers Infielder Is Key To Milwaukee's World Series Hopes
The Milwaukee Brewers have been one of the more dominant teams in the league for a large majority of the season. After beginning the season a bit slow, the Brewers caught fire and never let up down the stretch.
Milwaukee finished the year with a one game lead for the best record in baseball. They finished 97-65, just ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies, who finished at 96-66.
Milwaukee's dominance came in a lot of different ways, too, which makes them as dangerous as any team in the game. The team's lineup is danerous with a mix of power, contact, and speed. Their defense is one of the best in baseball. The starting pitching staff can go toe to toe with any unit in the league, led by ace Freddy Peralta. And the bullpen has dominant arms from top to bottom.
FanSided's Chris Landers recently suggested young Brewers shortstop Joey Ortiz could be an under-the-radar breakout player for the team this postseason.
Joey Ortiz is the key to a Brewers World Series title
"A former top prospect and part of the return from Baltimore in the Corbin Burnes trade, Ortiz seemed in line for a breakout year in 2025 as Milwaukee's everyday shortstop. But while the defense has remained excellent, the bat has yet to materialize," Landers wrote. "That could change this month, though: Ortiz showed flashes last season of strong on-base skills and some sneaky pop, and that player would be hugely valuable to a Brewers team that tries to be more than the sum of its parts offensively."
It seems as though the Brewers' lineup is nearly unbeatable when Ortiz is hitting well. Unfortunately for Milwaukee, Ortiz hasn't been great at the dish this year. But he could spark Milwaukee's lineup in a big way if he can get going this October.
He struggled in September, but this short break during the wild card round could work as a bit of a reset for the young infielder.
Ortiz is one of the best infield defenders in the National League, too, which should help anchor the Brewers' defense. Either way, if he's playing well, the Brewers are very tough to beat.
