Brewers' $15 Million Ace Tabbed 'Perfect Trade Target' For Yankees
The Milwaukee Brewers have a huge decision to make with their ace, Freddy Peralta.
Peralta is on an expiring contract and it seems like the righty wants to hit free agency at the end of the 2026 season. The Brewers likely won't be able to re-sign him at that point, so there's a chance they trade Peralta in the same way they traded Corbin Burnes two years ago.
Jack Markowski of New York Yankees On Si recently suggested the Yankees could target Peralta in a huge offseason trade. The Brewers previously sent Devin Williams to the Yankees last offseason.
Yankees could make sense as landing spot for Brewers' Freddy Peralta
"New York is already investing heavily into its starting staff with the likes of Max Fried ($218 million), Carlos Rodón ($162 million) and Gerrit Cole ($324 million), though the latter two likely won't be ready to pitch at the beginning of the 2026 campaign as they work their way back from injury," Markowski wrote. "If the Yankees want to acquire another arm with frontline potential and the proven ability to pitch at the top of the rotation, Peralta may be the most cost-effective player available all things considered.
"Landing the 29-year-old would still require sending a hefty package to the Brewers, as he posted a 2.70 ERA with 204 strikeouts in 176 2/3 innings this season, but the fact that he's a rental means New York likely wouldn't have to part ways with top prospect George Lombard Jr. in order to bring in Peralta, which wouldn't be the case with Skubal or even Minnesota Twins right-hander Joe Ryan."
While Markowski downplays Peralta's value a bit, it's important to note that he would land the Brewers a haul in return if he's moved. Peralta is one of the best pitchers in baseball at this stage of his career.
The Yankees need to add another pitcher it seems, especially with the question marks on Gerrit Cole and his elbow. They can't rely on young pitching to fill out two or three spots of the rotation.
This idea makes sense if the Brewers can net the haul they'd like. At the end of the day, it seems more likely that the righty is traded than kept this winter.
More MLB: Mets Encouraged To Avoid Signing Ex-Brewers Veteran Pitcher