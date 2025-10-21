Mets Encouraged To Avoid Signing Ex-Brewers Veteran Pitcher
The Milwaukee Brewers are headed for a very important offseason. They have multiple starting pitchers headed for free agency. They also have a huge decision to make with their ace, Freddy Peralta. Peralta could make sense as a trade chip, but the Brewers need to decide what's best for the franchise.
The Brewers have already lost one of their starting pitchers to free agency this offseason and it seems like it was an addition by subtraction.
Tim Boyle of Rising Apple recently urged the New York Mets to avoid signing this veteran pitcher Erick Fedde, formerly of the Brewers, in free agency this winter.
Erick Fedde isn't a good option for Mets to sign
"St. Louis ended up trading Fedde to the Atlanta Braves this year and was released less than a month later at the end of August following a poor showing. He finished his season pitching in relief for the Milwaukee Brewers," Boyle wrote. "Tallying it all up, Fedde was 4-13 with a 5.49 ERA. He had 4.3 BB/9 and an even more alarming 5.3 K/9. This is not a survivable league for a starting pitcher with totals like that."
"Where he could possibly fit in with the Mets is in a Paul Blackburn role. A sixth-starter and bullpen long man is something the Mets seem to enjoy having around. However, with a full offseason and spring training to help convert Huascar Brazoban into someone capable of giving more length as well as better choices out there, Fedde is someone the club is better off ignoring in free agency. He morphed back into the pitcher he was with the Washington Nationals early in his career."
The Mets have been notorious for signing struggling pitchers and turning their careers around. Because of that, they've been the top team that could make sense for Fedde. But it wouldn't make any sense.
Fedde was disastrous this season. He's not a big-league caliber pitcher anymore, unless he's able to make some big changes. The Brewers aren't likely to bring him back in free agency after the veteran elected it. The Mets, though tempting, should avoid signing the righty, too.
Fedde is likely going to find a home on a minor league contract.
