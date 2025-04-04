Brewers $15 Million All-Star Among 'Best MLB Trade Chips' In 2025
The Milwaukee Brewers lost the first four games of the season but have bounced back with three straight wins.
Milwaukee had a slow start, but there's too much talent on this team for it to continue to struggle. The Brewers have looked more like the team fans hoped they'd be over the last few games and one guy who stepped up was starting pitcher Freddy Peralta.
He pitched eight innings against the Kansas City Royals this week and allowed just one earned run and struck out eight batters. Milwaukee's rotation has been hit hard so far this season and the bullpen has been stretched. Peralta's performance helped to get the team back on track.
Milwaukee is fortunate to have such a dependable hurler in the rotation, but Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller surprisingly listed him among the "best MLB trade chips" for the season.
"This is one name that probably wouldn't have been on the list in the preseason, but let's talk about Freddy Peralta." Miller said. "You never want to overreact to the first 2.5 percent of the season. However, after the Brewers were outscored 47-15 through their first four games, we have to at least consider the possibility that they're going to be just plain not very good. (It's not like expectations were through the roof in the preseason, listed at +125 to make the playoffs just before Opening Day.)
"And should the Brew Crew fall hopelessly out of contention, trading away Peralta could be one heck of a way for them to expedite a rebuild that they have somehow been postponing for a few years now."
He's on the final year of his five-year, $15.5 million deal but there is an $8 million club option for next year. He's an All-Star-level pitcher on a cheap price tag. Unless the Brewers are significantly out of the playoff race this summer, there's no reason to move him.
