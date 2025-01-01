Brewers $17 Million All-Star Predicted To Leave Milwaukee In 2025
The Milwaukee Brewers have a lot of talent and will be an interesting team to follow in 2025.
Milwaukee won 93 games in 2024 and was the top team in the National League Central. The Brewers have enough talent to make another run in 2025, but the team hasn't added any huge pieces this offseason. The Brewers did bring in Nestor Cortes and Caleb Durbin but did so by trading Devin Williams away. The Brewers also lost Willy Adames.
There haven't been any all-in moves for the Brewers throughout the offseason. Milwaukee will enter the season with a chance to replicate last year's success, but if it doesn't, could some players be on the move?
FanSided's Brian Sampson made a list of five players who could leave the team in 2025 and had All-Star pitcher Brandon Woodruff on his list.
"When healthy, Woodruff is a bona fide ace," Sampson said. "A two-time All-Star with a career 137 ERA+, he ranks among franchise leaders in several categories, including ERA+ (second), WAR (sixth), and starts (20th). But Woodruff’s injury history complicates his long-term value. Milwaukee is unlikely to commit $20 million to a 33-year-old pitcher with a repaired shoulder, especially given their small-market constraints. That makes a midseason trade the logical path forward...
"The Brewers will give him every opportunity to showcase his health and effectiveness during the first half of the 2025 season. If he returns to form, Milwaukee could flip him at the trade deadline for a package similar to what they received for Corbin Burnes, Devin Williams, or Josh Hader in recent years."
Woodruff has spent his entire seven-year big league career with the Brewers. He signed a two-year, $17.5 million deal with an option for 2026. Could the 2025 season be his last in Milwaukee?
More MLB: Brewers Predicted To Dump $18 Million Slugger In 2025