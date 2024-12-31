Brewers Predicted To Dump $18 Million Slugger In 2025
The Milwaukee Brewers will enter the 2025 season with a lot of talent in the lineup but that doesn't mean everyone will stick it out for the entire campaign.
One player who is going to be worth watching is first baseman Rhys Hoskins. There was a lot of chatter about him early in the offseason about whether he would opt into his $18 million player option for 2025. There was chatter on both sides of the conversation.
Hoskins is 31 years old and had 26 home runs and 82 RBIs in 2024 across 131 games played. This is after missing the entire 2023 season. Clearly, he was kicking off some rust, but he was still solid throughout the year. There's reason to believe he could be better in 2025.
On the other hand, $18 million is a lot of money for someone who may not be a guarantee in 2025. The Brewers aren't a big-market team so a contract like that even is more of a big deal.
Hopefully, he can continue to trend in the right direction, but FanSided's Brian Sampson listed Hoskins on his list of five players who won't make it through 2025 with the Brewers.
"The Brewers find themselves in a complicated position with designated hitter/first baseman Rhys Hoskins," Sampson said. "On the books for $18 million this season, with a mutual option for the same amount in 2026, Hoskins’ hefty price tag looms large over Milwaukee’s plans. The reality is that if Hoskins hadn’t exercised his player option for 2025, the Brewers likely wouldn’t have brought him back...
"Milwaukee’s approach should be clear: give Hoskins time early in the season to either rebuild his trade value or prove he’s worthy of a prominent role in the lineup. If he gets hot out of the gate, don’t be surprised if the Brewers flip him before the trade deadline to free up payroll and retool the roster."
Hoskins is someone who can help the Brewers repeat as National League Central champions. If the Brewers remain in contention, they should hold on to him.
