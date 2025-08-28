Brewers' 18-Year-Old Phenom Emerging As Potential Franchise Cornerstone
The Milwaukee Brewers struggled for a bit early on this year, but they've emerged as the best team in baseball during the second half of the year.
Unlikely the other top teams in the sport, the Brewers haven't bought their way to the top by signing the biggest name free agents or swinging trades for the top stars. Instead, they've traded away players like Corbin Burnes, Devin Williams, and Josh Hader. They've also lost players like Willy Adames in free agency.
The Brewers have built their dominance with homegrown stars and under-the-radar options. Because of this, they have one of the best big league rosters and farm systems in baseball.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently shared a lot of praise for the young Brewers prospect Luis Peña. The 18-year-old has been one of the best young prospects in baseball since signing with Milwaukee early in 2024.
Brewers prospect Luis Peña looks like a superstar in the making
"Peña was part of the same 2024 international class as Jesús Made, and after hitting .393/.457/.583 over 184 plate appearances in the Dominican Summer League last year, he has continued to turn heads in his stateside debut," Reuter wrote. "The 5'11" infielder does not have the same power ceiling as Made, but his 60-hit, 70-speed profile still makes him one of baseball's most promising teenagers."
Peña and fellow international prospect Jesús Made sit at the top of the Brewers farm system as potential superstars.
Peña has all the tools to be a future star at the big league level. His speed and athleticism make him a high-floor prospect. Even if his bat slumps at times, his speed will never slump.
He dominated Low-A during the beginning stages of the season, swiping over 40 bases with an OPS near .900. Since being elevated to High-A, he's struggled, but the 18-year-old is much younger than most players at that level. He's facing pitchers who are two, three and four years older than him on a regular basis.
Peña has the potential to develop into a true superstar over the next few years. The Brewers could be using him in the big leagues as early as 2028 at the rate that he's developing.
