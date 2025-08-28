Brewers Trade Addition Emerging As World Series 'X-Factor'
The Milwaukee Brewers have one of the best teams in baseball and their record reflects that.
Milwaukee has a dominant pitching staff with a loaded bullpen. Their lineup features star players like Christian Yelich, Brice Turang, and Jackson Chourio. But their roster is talented from top to bottom. It's not led by the best five players on the team. Every roster spot has a purpose in Milwaukee.
FanSided's Zachary Rotman recently suggested that midseason addition Andrew Vaughn would be the Brewers' postseason X-factor as they look to make a World Series push.
Andrew Vaughn tabbed Brewers postseason "X-factor"
"Similarly to the Toronto Blue Jays, the Milwaukee Brewers are an elite team reliant on great defense, making contact and wreaking havoc when the ball's in play," Rotman wrote. "Those are great traits to have, but the absence of power is notable: Milwaukee is just seventh in the National League in home runs, and only one team currently in a playoff spot ranks below them. Given how hard it is to string hits together in October, they're going to need guys to hit some home runs to win postseason games.
"The Brewers expect guys like Christian Yelich, William Contreras and Jackson Chourio to provide the bulk of the pop, but in his short time in Milwaukee, Andrew Vaughn has shown he can be that guy too. In just 40 games and 167 plate appearances, Vaughn has hit nine home runs and driven in 38 runs. Milwaukee has gone 8-1 when he's hit a home run and they've gone 17-2 in games where he's driven in at least one run. Sure, they've been winning practically every day lately regardless, but Vaughn has clearly made them better."
There are a lot of talented players on the Brewers roster. The pitching staff is expected to perform. The bullpen is expected to be dominant. Half the lineup is expected to his near .300.
But if the Brewers can get power production from Vaughn after acquiring him for next to nothing, they're going to be a very tough team to beat. The slugger and his power could determine how far Milwaukee goes into October.
