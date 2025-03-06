Brewers 18-Year-Old Projected As Milwaukee's Top Breakout Prospect
The Milwaukee Brewers are a team that's built to win now and into the future.
Milwaukee has some impressive talent at the big league level, like Jackson Chourio, Christian Yelich, and Brandon Woodruff, and more coming up from the minor leagues. The Brewers don't have the same budget as a team like the Los Angeles Dodgers, but they still win games. Milwaukee has won the National League Central in three of the last four seasons and has topped 90 wins three times over that stretch as well.
The Brewers are a consistent winner and arguably the biggest reason why is because they have a great scouting and development apparatus in place. Milwaukee keeps hitting on prospects and that's how they've been able to stay consistent despite a low budge -- at least in comparison to teams like the Dodgers or New York Mets.
Spring Training is great because fans can start to see some of the young guys in action. Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel made a list of nine breakout prospects to look out for and had 18-year-old outfielder Braylon Payne at No. 1.
"I can read your mind. 'Wow, the most recent first-round pick at No. 1 on the breakout prospect list, how bold and insightful of you, Curt,'" Hogg said, "Look, I get it. But when it comes to helium, Payne simply has as much as anyone in the Brewers system heading into 2025...Reports on Payne when the Brewers took him 17th overall were that his speed – he might be the fastest player in the system – would make him a plus runner and defender in center field, but the bat had a long way to go, with a bit of a choppy, slapping swing that needed refinement for Payne to hit for damage.
"Then Payne debuted at Class A Carolina and was popping 110-mph exit velocities, which, suffice to say, changes the equation completely for him. While it remains true that Payne’s development still has a long way to go (he won’t turn 19 until August), if Payne’s power gains can be added to his speed and a generally advanced approach at the plate for his age, his name will start popping up on top 100 lists across the league."
Payne currently is the team's No. 11 prospect on MLB.com, but he racked up seven base hits in just four games after making his professional debut last year in Class-A.
The Brewers have proven that they know how to develop young talent. Give him a few years in Milwaukee's system and they will probably find a way to turn him into an everyday big leaguer.
More MLB: Brewers-José Quintana Partnership Could Extend Beyond 2025 Season