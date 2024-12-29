Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers $188 Million Star Expected To Be Ready For Opening Day

Patrick McAvoy

Jul 27, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers logo on equipment in the dugout prior to the game against the Miami Marlins at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Brewers dealt with some tough injuries last year but were able to overcome them.

Milwaukee dealt with a lot of tough injuries and yet it was able to win 93 games and take home the National League Central crown. There's no reason the team shouldn't be able to do the same in 2025. Plus, it helps that arguably their biggest star could be ready to go for Opening Day.

Star outfielder Christian Yelich appeared in just 73 games last season with the Brewers after undergoing back surgery. He was looking like a star and had 11 home runs and 42 RBIs across 73 games while slashing .315/406/.504.

Luckily, he is expected to be ready for Opening Day, according to MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.

"Yelich looks to be on track for Opening Day after undergoing back surgery in August, and the Brewers have the depth to cover the outfield ably if he’s the designated hitter early in the season," McCalvy said. "So much can change between now and Opening Day. Let’s see how close this collection of players matches the one on the chalk lines at Yankee Stadium on March 27."

This is a positive update at the very least. If Yelich can be ready to go for Opening Day or even close to it, the Brewers would have a good chance at taking the division crown again even after losing Willy Adames and trading Devin Williams away. Things seem to be looking up for the Brewers, plus Yelich has four years left on his deal.

