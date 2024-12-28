Ex-Tigers All-Star Could Be $15 Million Sleeper Fit For Brewers
The Milwaukee Brewers can win the National League Central once again in 2025.
Milwaukee won 93 games in 2024 and the division still is vulnerable. The Brewers are loaded with exciting, young talent. They lost Willy Adames and Devin Williams but still have plenty of talent. The Chicago Cubs made a big move by adding Kyle Tucker, but there haven't been many other major moves in the division.
If the Brewers want to add more talent, they should look to bring in a veteran starting pitcher to help bolster the rotation. One underrated player the club should target is one-time All-Star Michael Lorenzen.
He's a 10-year big league veteran and is coming off a season in which he had a 3.31 ERA across 26 total appearances with the Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals in 2024. In 2023, he had a 4.18 ERA across 29 total appearances with the Detroit Tigers and Philadelphia Phillies.
Lorenzen was an All-Star in 2023 and was even better in 2024. Spotrac currently is projecting his market value to be over $15 million across two years. He's just 32 years old now. Milwaukee has the means to get a deal like that done.
If the Brewers add a pitcher like Lorenzen, that could be the perfect move to add another veteran with high upside while maintaining financial flexibility. The Brewers should be all over Lorenzen before another team can go out and get him.
More MLB: Why Ex-Brewers Star Corbin Burnes Chose Diamondbacks Over Giants, Blue Jays