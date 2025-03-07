Brewers' 25-Year-Old Making Milwaukee's Roster Decisions Difficult
The Milwaukee Brewers' minor league development certainly seems to be at the top of its game.
Each year, the Brewers add even more young talent to the big league roster and have been one of the most consistent winners over the last four years. Milwaukee has won the National League Central title three times over the last four years and hasn't finished a season with less than 86 wins over that stretch.
This is an organization that thrives thanks to its young development rather than going out and signing all of the highest-priced free agents each offseason. There's more talent coming up the pipeline and one guy who has gotten a lot of buzz in camp so far is 25-year-old hurler Craig Yoho.
Yoho was selected in the eighth round of the 2023 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft and had an eye-popping 0.94 ERA in 2024 across 48 total outings in High-A, Double-A, and Triple-A. He's had a meteoric rise through the Brewers' farm system and now he's making it hard for Milwaukee to send him back down.
He has made four appearances so far in Spring Training and has struck out nine batters across five innings pitched. Yoho hasn't allowed a run yet and has allowed just one base hit and one walk.
This is a guy worth a look and manager Pat Murphy said you have to take a look at him seriously, as shared by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
"There's a lot more to roster-building than Spring Training performance, but Craig Yoho (two more perfect innings, four Ks) is making it interesting," McCalvy said. "5ip, 1h, 1bb, 9k this spring. 'I mean, you've got to take a look at it. You've got to look at it seriously,' Pat Murphy said," McCalvy shared.
If Yoho can keep this up, don't be shocked if he gets a shot in Milwaukee to kick off the 2025 season.
