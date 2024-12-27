Brewers 27-Year-Old Among Players With 'Highest Risk' Of Losing Spot
Will the Milwaukee Brewers make any changes to the roster throughout the rest of the offseason?
It wouldn't be too shocking at this point. The Brewers lost Willy Adames in free agency and Milwaukee traded Devin Williams away. Milwaukee brought Nestor Cortes and Caleb Durbin to town in the deal with the New York Yankees for Williams.
The Brewers won 93 games last season and should be able to come close to that in 2025 even with Adames and Williams playing elsewhere. Milwaukee has a lot of exciting, young talent with another year under their belts.
At this point in the offseason, we aren't too far away from Spring Training. Pitchers and catchers will start to report to camp in February. Between now and then, there could be a lot of changes. And then once Spring Training begins, there will be position battles for sure.
FanSided's David Gasper made a list of four players at the "highest risk" of losing a spot on the roster and suggested utility man Isaac Collins could be at risk after a short stint at the big league level in 2024.
"Isaac Collins came up to take Brewer Hicklen's spot as the 28th man on the roster in September, making his Major League debut and tallying his first career hit," Gasper said. "He stuck around the rest of the season. Although he was rarely used in games, Collins didn't make any major mistakes in his opportunities. However, that still doesn't mean he's not on the outer fringe of the Brewers 40-man roster with the possibility he could be DFAed to make room for further additions.
"Working in Collins' favor though is that he has a full slate of minor league options available to him. So the Brewers can simply keep Collins in Triple-A for a while, calling upon him if needed. Because the track record is also so limited, there's a strong chance that Collins would clear waivers if he was DFAed. He could simply get outrighted to Triple-A and remain in the organization but off the 40-man roster."
Collins appeared in just 11 games at the big league level with the Brewers in 2024. Over that stretch, he slashed .118/.211/.118.
More MLB: Brewers Predicted To Cut Ties With Ex-First-Round Pick This Offseason