Brewers Predicted To Cut Ties With Ex-First-Round Pick This Offseason
There still is a few months to go until Spring Training kicks off.
Pitchers and catchers won't report to Spring Training until February and a lot could happen before then. There already has been a lot of movement across Major League Baseball but things have been somewhat quiet for the Milwaukee Brewers.
The Brewers did pull off one big move by trading Devin Williams to the New York Yankees in exchange for Nestor Cortes and Caleb Durbin. The Brewers haven't done too much on top of that but there still is a lot of time left.
FanSided's David Gasper put together a list of four players who may not make it to Spring Training and suggested that Tyler Jay's roster spot could be in question.
"The Brewers picked up Tyler Jay in a trade with the Mets over the summer in exchange for minor league righty TJ Shook," Gasper said. "Jay, a former first-round pick, does have minor league options remaining, but is a late bloomer as a 30-year-old who just made his MLB debut in 2024. Jay pitched just 4.2 IP in the majors for the Mets prior to the trade. Then he completed just three innings for Milwaukee in two mop-up duty appearances in late July...
"Jay didn't show much last year to prove he deserved to keep a roster spot heading into 2025, and when that roster crunch gets tight, Jay may be the one getting squeezed out, but all four of these players have a high likelihood of facing a DFA."
He's a former first-round pick and is just 30 years old. Will he stick with the club for the 2025 season?
More MLB: Brewers Are Perfect For 2.03 ERA Starter With 'Huge Buy-Low Upside'