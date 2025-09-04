Brewers $34 Million Slugger Listed As Team's Worst Contract
The Milwaukee Brewers have been hit hard with a few injuries lately. Shelby Miller is out for the rest of the season and Trevor Megill may have also suffered the same fate. They also have begun to struggle a little bit lately. However, they still lead the National League Central by six games over the second-place Chicago Cubs and have the the best record in Major League Baseball.
The Brewers are slowly closing in on winning their fourth NL Central title in the last five years and reaching the postseason for the seventh time in the last eight years. They've managed to contend even after trading away Devin Williams and losing Willy Adames in free agency.
They've also been without Rhys Hoskins for quite some time. Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report listed the veteran first baseman as Milwaukee's worst contract for 2025.
Brewers Veteran Slugger Listed As Team's Worst Contract
"After posting a lackluster 99 OPS+ with 26 home runs in his first season with the Brewers, Hoskins exercised an $18 million player option during the offseason, making him the second-highest paid player on the team. The 32-year-old was having a better season in 2025 with a 114 OPS+ and 1.1 WAR in 82 games, but he has been sidelined since July 5 with a thumb injury," Reuter wrote.
Hoskins was hitting .242/.340/.428 with 12 home runs, 42 RBI and a .767 OPS at the time of the injury. His average was down, but his power numbers had seemingly improved over 2024. But unfortunately, he has been out since early July, and it is unclear when he will return from his injury.
The Brewers signed him to a two-year, $34 million contract after he was non-tendered by the Philadelphia Phillies at the end of the 2023 season. The 32-year-old is a free agent again at the end of the 2025 season, but his injury may have hurt his value significantly. He hasn't quite been the same player he once was since missing all of 2023 with a torn ACL.
Hoskins finished fourth in the race for NL Rookie of the Year back in 2017. His best season was 2018, when he hit .246/.354/.496 with 34 home runs, 96 RBI and an .850 OPS.
It will be interesting to see if he can make his way back in time for the postseason.
