Brewers' Pat Murphy Has 5-Word Response To Veteran's Devastating Injury
Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Shelby Miller recently got the kind of news no pitcher, especially a 13-year big-league veteran, wants to hear.
Miller, who pitched the eighth inning of the Brewers' 10-8 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday, admitted that he "heard a pop" in his pitching elbow. And as he was placed on the 60-day injured list on Wednesday, it appears Tommy John surgery is very much on the table.
Brewers manager Pat Murphy, with the knowledge that Miller's season was over, felt awful for the 35-year-old, who already had one Tommy John procedure in 2017.
Pat Murphy on Shelby Miller's injury
"I just hurt for him," Murphy said, per ESPN and the Associated Press. "Here's a veteran who comes to a new team, earning the total respect of everybody, immediately got put in leverage, immediately did well most every time. With the number of injuries in our bullpen, it crushes us. But I'm more crushed for the guy."
Miller acknowledged that he was "definitely probably" going to miss the entire 2026 season due to the injury, with the odds of surgery lurking somewhere between a strong possibility and a foregone conclusion. He also hinted that retirement may be a possibility, considering no team would be likely to sign him to a contract next season if they knew he wouldn't be available until 2027.
"A second TJ's never easy," Miller said, via ESPN. "It's just going to be depending on how I feel, where I'm at in my life when that day comes. We'll see."
The Brewers acquired Miller from the Arizona Diamondbacks at the end of July, along with Jordan Montgomery, who won't throw a pitch for them on his current contract. But tough trade returns aside, one can't help but feel for Miller's plight.
The Brewers' bullpen has long maintained a next-man-up persona, but losing Miller and closer Trevor Megill in the span of a week still could have an impact. The division is all but wrapped up, but Milwaukee will have some roles to sort out before the playoffs.
More MLB: Brewers Rising Star Takes Home NL Player of the Month Award