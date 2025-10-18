Brewers' $34 Million Slugger Strongly Hints He's Leaving Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Brewers' sweep at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers was painful for everyone involved, but especially those who didn't get to contribute.
At the end of his second season in Milwaukee, veteran first baseman Rhys Hoskins was left off the playoff roster. It made sense strategically, as the team didn't need a third first base option on top of Andrew Vaughn and Jake Bauers, but it was a tough pill to swallow for one of the team's most experienced position players.
Hoskins' deal with the Brewers was two years, $34 million, and unfortunately, it didn't seem to work out for either party. There's an $18 million mutual option for next season that the Brewers were almost certainly decline, and soon, the nine-year veteran will hit free agency.
Rhys Hoskins on likely departure
Hoskins knows there's little chance the Brewers will push to bring him back next year, when he'll be 33 years old and coming off an injury-shortened season. While acknowledging that he was likely headed elsewhere, he delivered a very candid and positive reflection on his time in Milwaukee on Friday night.
“It’s a bad end, but I don’t think it sours the rest of my time here,” said Hoskins, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. “I’ll cherish my couple of years here. I got a chance, after missing a full year due to injury, to continue my career. That’s something I’ll never forget.
“It feels incomplete. I’ll say that. Especially at this time of year after I’ve been known to come up big in moments, even if the whole picture doesn’t always look great. It’s those types of moments that we play for, and I didn’t get a chance to do it this year.”
Hoskins' overall numbers in Milwaukee weren't bad, but they were somewhat forgettable. In 221 games, he slashed .223/.314/.418, clubbing 38 home runs, but producing an OPS+ just above league average at 102.
Being left off a playoff roster is a tough way to end any tenure, but with his overall track record, Hoskins should at least land a new major league deal somewhere.
