Brewers' Freddy Peralta Hints Where He Wants To Play As Trade Rumors Swirl
A fantastic season for the Milwaukee Brewers ended with a thud.
After sweeping six games from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the regular season, the Brewers got swept by the Dodgers in four games when it counted in the National League Championship Series. On Friday night, they were privy to an all-time performance from Shohei Ohtani, who clubbed three home runs while pitching six scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts.
It's a difficult reality for any player to swallow, but for the players uncertain of their futures in Milwaukee, it's even tougher. And ace Freddy Peralta seems to know there's a chance he's not back next season, even if it has nothing to do with his desires.
Freddy Peralta acknowledges trade rumors
Peralta's name was involved in trade rumors before the season ended -- we've chronicled them here on Brewers on SI. On Friday night, the 29-year-old ace addressed the possibility, seemingly clarifying that he'd much rather stay in Milwaukee.
“I have no idea,” Peralta said of the trade possibilities, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. “What I can say is I’ve been here forever and I love this. I love the city of Milwaukee, the team, everyone here. And that’s coming from the bottom of my heart.
"At the end of the day I understand this is a business and I understand that anything can happen. But I’m really happy about my journey here and how special it’s been for me and my family, and the treatment and love I’ve been getting from everyone here.”
Peralta has a cheap $8 million club option for next season which is guaranteed to get picked up, and then he's scheduled free agency heading into the 2026-2027 offseason, when a lockout seems highly probable.
If a team were to trade for Peralta (which every team should want to if the Brewers for some reason make him available), it would follow that they should be looking to get an extension done as well.
One thing is clear, though: Peralta loves Milwaukee, and not a fiber of his being is asking for this front office/ownership group to ship him out.
