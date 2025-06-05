Brewers $34 Million Star ‘Could Shape’ MLB Trade Deadline
The Milwaukee Brewers are going to have one of the most interesting pieces to follow ahead of the upcoming July 31st trade deadline.
Milwaukee was in trade rumors this past offseason involving first baseman Rhys Hoskins. He had some serious buzz, but the Brewers opted to keep him and it has worked out. He has had a bounce-back year so far for Milwaukee and is slashing .269/.364/.452 with nine homers and 35 RBIs.
He has been great for Milwaukee, but his future is up in the air beyond this season. He signed a two-year, $34 million deal with Milwaukee and has an $18 million mutual option for 2025. Will Milwaukee keep him and try to make a run, or look to flip him when his value is high?
The Athletic's Chad Jennings mentioned Hoskins as one of the players who "could shape" the upcoming MLB trade deadline.
"Milwaukee Brewers," Jennings said. "Rhys Hoskins. First baseman. The Brewers made the playoffs in six of the past seven seasons, but this year has been a fight simply to reach .500, and the Brewers’ 29.2 percent playoffs odds are modest (but also a meaningful improvement since late May). Meanwhile, Hoskins is having a strong bounce-back season at the plate (127 wRC+) and could be one of the biggest rental bats available if the Brewers decide to sell.
"Seven playoff contenders (the Kansas City Royals, Minnesota Twins, Texas Rangers, Houston Astros, Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox and San Francisco Giants) have gotten below-average wRC+ from the first base position. Two others (the San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals) have been below average at DH. That’s a big market for a slugger like Hoskins. The Rays, should they sell, could find a similar market for first baseman Yandy Díaz, who’s been less productive than Hoskins but does have a substantial track record with a team option for 2026."
What should Milwaukee do?
