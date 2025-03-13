Brewers 34-Year-Old Slugger Looks Ready For Breakout Season
The Milwaukee Brewers are getting ready for what should be a pretty solid 2025 Major League Baseball seasons.
Milwaukee has a good chunk of the 2024 roster back in town after winning 93 games last year and finishing in the top spot in the National League Central. One guy who hasn't gotten a lot of buzz is first baseman Rhys Hoskins.
There were a lot of questions about whether or not he would be back. He opted to pick up his player option for the 2025 season and was in some trade rumors. He's still in town, though and has been one of the best players in camp so far.
Hoskins has looked phenomenal and is slashing .350/.480/1.100 with five home runs, six RBIs, five walks, and nine runs scored across eight games. He was a pretty big pickup for the Brewers ahead of the 2024 season after he missed the 2023 campaign.
He had 26 home runs, 82 RBIs, and slashed .214/.303/.419 in 131 games played. The Brewers are lucky to have him still in the organization and now he's another year removed from missing the 2023 season.
The Brewers lost some power this offseason with Willy Adames leaving in free agency. Hoskins very well can help give the team the production lost by Milwaukee with Adames leaving. The Brewers are gearing up for what should be a good 2025 season and Hoskins is looking like a guy who can have a big impact.
