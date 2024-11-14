Brewers $4.5M Vet Predicted To Leave Milwaukee To Sign With Tigers
The Milwaukee Brewers certainly will end up losing multiple pieces this winter including possibly a veteran hurler.
The Brewers brought veteran hurler Colin Rea back into the fold ahead of the 2024 season and he responded with a 4.29 ERA across 32 total appearances, including 27 starts. He has spent three seasons with the Brewers throughout his big league career but now is a free agent.
It's unclear if he will be back and Blecher Report's Zachary Rymer predicted that it won't be the case. He predicted that Rea will end up signing an $8 million deal with the Detroit Tigers this offseason.
"Rea is fresh off ranking second on the Milwaukee Brewers in innings," Rymer said. "He did so with characteristically strong control, placing in the 81st percentile for walk rate. The long ball is an issue for Rea, but perhaps less so if he lands with a team that has a more forgiving home stadium. Not every team matching that description has a spot for him, but at least one does at the back end of its rotation. Signs with Detroit Tigers for 1 year, $8 million"
Rea made $4.5 million with the Brewers in 2024 so this would be a big raise. If this ends up being his price tag, it wouldn't be shocking to see the Brewers let him walk. Milwaukee has decisions to make and Rea's future will be one in the near future.
