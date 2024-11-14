Ex-Brewers Superstar Predicted To Sign $210M Mega Deal With Mets
The New York Mets have more money to spend than anyone else and some could end up being given to a former Milwaukee Brewers star.
New York is trying to land Juan Soto, but if it fails to bring him to town, it certainly will turn its focus to other top free agents. Former Brewers star and Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes is the second-best free agent available on the open market.
The Mets need a top-of-the-rotation starter, and Burnes fits that description and has been linked to New York on multiple occasions. Milwaukee traded him away last year because it knew that it wouldn't be able to retain him. That was the right call, and Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer predicted he will end up signing a $210 million deal with the Mets.
"Perhaps we can quibble about where other players belong on this list, but not here. Not now," Rymer said. "It's all there in Corbin Burnes' record since August 2020. That was when he went back to starting after a stint in Milwaukee's bullpen, and the result has been him becoming one of the most valuable starters in MLB...
"It won't be via the qualifying offer, but Burnes returning to the Orioles can't be ruled out. (Jeff Passan) puts them, the (San Francisco Giants) and the (Toronto Blue Jays) in the mix, with the (New York Yankees) and (Boston Red Sox) also in courtesy of (Jon Heyman) and Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe. The Mets are more of speculative possibility, albeit an obvious one. Their front office is run by former Brewers GM David Stearns, and owner Steve Cohen could have enough for Burnes even if he's able to sign Juan Soto first. Signs with New York Mets for 7 years, $210 million."
There is a clear connection between Burnes and the Mets thanks to Stearns. New York has the most money to spend and certainly could afford a deal of this nature. It seems like a no-brainer of a fit.
