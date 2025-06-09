Brewers $8 Million All-Star Generating Blockbuster Trade Buzz
It's going to be interesting to see how trade season plays out for the Milwaukee Brewers.
The Major League Baseball trade deadline is on July 31st and Milwaukee has been hot lately. A few weeks ago, Milwaukee looked much more like a potential deadline seller. But, now the Brewers are 35-31 despite a 1-0 loss against the San Diego Padres on Sunday.
Milwaukee is in third place in the National League Central right now and is 5 1/2 games out of first. The Brewers currently are 2 1/2 games out of a National League Wild Card spot.
The next six weeks or so will likely determine the direction of Milwaukee's season. The Brewers have been one of the most consistent franchises in recent memory, but they also haven't been afraid to make a big splash at trade deadlines, even if that meant trading away stars.
The Brewers have a guy who will be of interest to other franchises this summer no matter what the Brewers do in the standings. MLB.com shared a list of each team's most "intriguing" trade candidate and Adam McCalvy called Freddy Peralta a "valuable" trade chip.
"Brewers: RHP Freddy Peralta," McCalvy said. "Keeping shortstop Willy Adames all the way to free agency was the exception to the rule for the Brewers, who almost always turn over their established talent for young, controllable talent rather than let players go for no return. The policy has produced the longest period of regular-season success in franchise history, with six postseason appearances including four division titles in the last seven years, despite the discomfort of trading Josh Hader at the 2022 Trade Deadline when he had a year and a half left before free agency and dealing Corbin Burnes and Devin Williams in the offseason going into contract years.
"Peralta will be a valuable chip at this year’s Deadline since he’s making an affordable $8 million this season and has an $8 million club option for 2026 before hitting the free-agent market."
