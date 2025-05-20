Brewers $8 Million Piece Likely Taking Final Step Toward Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Brewers could have a big piece back in the very near future.
Milwaukee has gotten just one start out of veteran starter Aaron Civale this season at the big league level as he has dealt with a hamstring injury. He's currently on a rehab assignment with the Triple-A Nashville Sounds and MLB.com's Adam McCalvy shared that he's taking the mound once again on Tuesday.
"I don’t know about hits but I can tell you this about pitching: Aaron Civale will make another rehab start Tues. for Nashville," McCalvy said. "José Quintana’s second opinion confirmed the first. He’ll throw off the mound Tuesday and Friday. Brandon Woodruff is throwing a (bullpen) right now."
MLB.com also shared that Tuesday's outing is the final one currently schedule for Civale.
"RHP Aaron Civale," MLB.com shared. "Injury: Left hamstring. IL date: March 31 (15-day). Expected return: Late May. Status: Made scoreless rehab starts for Triple-A Nashville on May 8 and 14 and is scheduled for one more on May 20 before returning to the Brewers. (updated May 18)."
Nothing can be guaranteed. Take Woodruff into account. It seemed like he was about to return to the Brewers but then suffered a setback pretty much at the last second due to his ankle. Civale is knocking on the door for a return to Milwaukee and there's a real chance he could be back with the team as soon as this week. Milwaukee certainly could use him. His future in Milwaukee isn't certain as he is on a one-year, $8 million deal, but he's going to help in the short term at least.
