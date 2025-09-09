Brewers 8-Year Veteran Predicted To Leave Milwaukee After Short Stint
The Milwaukee Brewers weren't exactly the stars of the Major League Baseball trade deadline, but they did come away with a veteran who could make an impact down the stretch.
Eighth-year big-league catcher Danny Jansen arrived in Milwaukee at the deadline via trade from the Tampa Bay Rays. He's the clear No. 2 behind All-Star William Contreras, but against left-handed pitching, he typically finds his way into the lineup.
The Brewers clearly saw a need they wanted to address when they first traded for Jansen. Will that same need apply to their roster construction for next season?
Jansen predicted to sign with Miami Marlins
Early next season, there could be a young team that didn't contend this year that wants to offer Jansen more playing time than the Brewers could. That may well be a determining factor in his upcoming free agency.
On Tuesday, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter predicted that the Miami Marlins would be that team.
"The Marlins have an exciting young backstop in Agustín Ramírez, but he has been the worst defensive catcher in baseball (-13 DRS, 7.2% caught stealing, 15 passed balls) and appears to be headed for a future as a full-time designated hitter," Reuter explained.
"A modest investment in veteran Danny Jansen would provide a more reliable foundation for the young pitching staff, while Liam Hicks can still provide a start or two each week behind the dish."
Jansen, has only appeared in 16 games for the Brewers since the trade, batting .186 with a .256 slugging percentage across 50 plate appearances. He's got some thump, though: From 2021 to 2023 with the Toronto Blue Jays, he slugged .487 with 43 home runs in 228 games.
Combine the modest power potential with veteran experience and leadership, and you have a player that a young team like Miami might well value more than Milwaukee ever could.
However, the postseason still looms, which begs the question: If Jansen goes on an epic heater in his at-bats against lefties moving forward, could there be a scenario in which the Brewers try to keep him?
