Brewers' $8M Two-Time All-Star May Stay In Milwaukee Despite Rumors
The Milwaukee Brewers certainly are going to look different in 2024, but could one of their biggest stars end up sticking around?
There has been a lot of chatter about the Brewers already this offseason and most of the talk has been about who is leaving. Shortstop Willy Adames has been brought up frequently because of the fact that he is one of the top free agents available and it seems unlikely that he's coming back.
There also has been a lot of chatter about a possible trade involving two-time All-Star Devin Williams. He's going to make roughly $8.4 million in 2024 and he could bring back a haul if moved. While this is the case, the New York Post's Jon Heyman suggested that he may end up sticking around with a trade possible closer to the deadline.
"No. 8. Devin Williams," Heyman said. "The Brewers suggested they’re keeping him, so the star closer might be a deadline deal."
Williams is one of the best relievers in baseball so it's not shocking that teams may want him. But, the Brewers just won 93 games and shouldn't blow up the organization. There's a real chance that the Brewers could contend once again in 2025 and having Williams would help.
If things don't work out and the Brewers struggle in 2025, they easily could move him ahead of the deadline for a large haul as well. It makes sense to keep him now.
More MLB: Ex-Brewers Superstar Predicted To Cut Ties With Orioles For Mets