Brewers 9-Year Vet Called 'Dark Horse' Opening Day Candidate
The Milwaukee Brewers have been significantly more active in free agency over the last few weeks than they were the entire offseaon.
Milwaukee sat back and waited for Spring Training to make any big free agency moves. The biggest obviously was the recent addition of former All-Star José Quintana. He isn't the only recent pickup, though.
The Brewers needed some more depth and signed both Manuel Margot and Mark Canha to minor-league deals. Canha has gotten more buzz than Margot to this point. Both are solid players and could helo the Brewers if given an opportunity at the big league level.
Margot specifically is a nine-year big league veteran coming off a season in which he slashed .238/.289/.337 in 129 games with the Minnesota Twins. He's a player that could help provide outfield depth with Blake Perkins shelved and FanSided's Tremayne Person called him a "dark horse" candidate to land an Opening Day roster spot.
"The Brewers have no shortage of outfield depth, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a place for a steady, veteran presence like Manuel Margot," Person said. "While top prospects continue to develop in the minors, Margot could be the perfect bridge player for 2025, offering reliable defense and a proven record of major-league experience. With former MVP Christian Yelich expected to see more time at designated hitter, the Brewers will need a capable glove to replace him in the field.
"Margot has long been known for his defensive ability, and even though his offensive numbers have declined since his peak seasons in Tampa Bay (2019, 2021), he still provides above-average speed and a low strikeout rate. Coming off a quiet season with Minnesota, Margot might not be the flashiest name, but he’s a known commodity. He won’t be a centerpiece of Milwaukee’s offense, but as a depth piece, he brings reliability and veteran leadership, a combination that can’t be overlooked."
More MLB: Brewers Should Give 25-Year-Old Shot Despite Up-And-Down Spring