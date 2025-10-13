Brewers Ace Already Gaining Steam As Top Offseason Trade Candidate
The Milwaukee Brewers are one of the best teams in baseball this season, but they're set to face some tough decisions in the offseason.
Their ace, Freddy Peralta, is slowly approaching the end of his contract. Milwaukee could look to extend his deal, but that seems quite unlikely given their spending history. The Brewers could also look to keep him and push for more wins with the ace on their roster, but the most likely outcome is a trade.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently listed Peralta as one of the top trade candidates of the offseason.
Freddy Peralta makes sense as a big trade candidate this offseason
"The Milwaukee Brewers have shown time and again that they are more than willing to move on from their core players once they reach free agency and are set to become more expensive, with Josh Hader, Corbin Burnes, Willy Adames and Devin Williams among the notable recent examples," Reuter wrote. "Freddy Peralta has been playing on a team-friendly six-year, $22 million extension since the 2020 season, and that deal wraps up with an $8 million club option in 2026, so if they plan to flip him rather than keep him beyond this year then now is the time.
"It will likely take a return similar to what the Orioles gave up to acquire Burnes to pry him loose, but there's an easy argument to be made that he's better than any pitcher in this year's free agent class."
If Peralta is traded, the Los Angeles Dodgers could make sense as a suitor. The Dodgers have some starting pitching already, but there's a chance that Roki Sasaki is being moved to the bullpen. He's been dominant this postseason, so a permanent move could be in the works.
The San Francisco Giants need pitching, too. They traded a few pitchers to the Boston Red Sox to acquire Rafael Devers this season. San Francisco needs to add pitching to close the gap on the Dodgers in the National League West.
The Red Sox desperately need a No. 2 pitcher, too. They have the prospect capital to get a deal done. Boston is the perfect team to make a huge move like this.
Milwaukee has a tough decision to make, but there's a real chance that Peralta is moved this offseason.
