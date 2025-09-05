Brewers Ace Already Linked To NL Contenders, Including Dodgers
The Milwaukee Brewers could have a superstar heading to the open market this offseason.
Once the Brewers' magical run ends -- whether with a World Series trophy or not -- there will have to be a decision made with starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff. He has a $20 million mutual option for the 2026 season. He signed a two-year deal with the Brewers $17.5 million as he dealt with his shoulder injury.
Woodruff missed the entire 2024 season and rehabbed his way back to the big leagues this year. In 10 starts, he has a 3.69 ERA and 66-to-14 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 53 2/3 innings pitched. That ERA is skewed by back-to-back tough outings in which he gave up five earned runs in each. Before that, he had a 2.47 ERA in his first eight starts of the season in the big leagues.
Will Brandon Woodruff be back in 2026?
It would absolutely make sense for the Brewers to bring Woodruff back -- whether on that $20 million price tag, or on a new deal. Milwaukee and Woodruff clearly have a good relationship to the point where they came together on the deal when he was injured to rehab with continuity and get back to the majors.
It's going to be interesting to see how it plays out. If the mutual option is declined, there will surely be other teams in the market for his services. The New York Post's Jon Heyman mentioned the Brewers, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, New York Mets, and Atlanta Braves as potential fits in free agency.
It's not surprising to see chatter like this. Woodruff is 32 years old and is healthy now. You'd think there would be more of a drop off or rust after missing as much time as he did. But, he has been great for Milwaukee. Even though he has allowed 10 earned runs over his last two starts, the Brewers won one of those games so it didn't even really hurt the club too much.
Unsurprisingly, Woodruff will have suitors if he becomes available. But, it's a little too early to know what will happen next.